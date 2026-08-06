CRPF records highest suicides in five years in 2025; over 80 per cent victims from constabulary

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recorded 59 suicides in 2025, the highest annual figure in the last five years, with more than 80 per cent of those who ended their lives belonging to the constabulary, official sources said on Thursday.

According to official data for the 2021-25 period, 262 personnel died by suicide, of whom 202, over 77 per cent, took the extreme step while on duty. The remaining cases occurred when personnel were on leave.

While there was no official response from the force, CRPF officials told PTI that the paramilitary has initiated several measures to ensure good physical and mental health of the troops and this process was ongoing.

"It has been largely found that maximum suicide cases are linked to issues at home, which is coupled with the rigours of service and hard duties," the officials said.

The CRPF, India's largest paramilitary force with a strength of around 3.25 lakh personnel, remains the country's lead internal security force.

Officials said about 95-97 per cent of its operational strength is deployed at any given time for counter-insurgency, anti-terror operations and law and order duties.

The annual suicide figures stood at 59 in 2025, 46 in 2024, 57 in 2023, 43 in 2022 and 57 in 2021.

Among the 281 personnel who died by suicide over the last five years, including 19 cases reported till July 2026, 237 were non-gazetted personnel, 43 were subordinate officers and one was a gazetted officer. The data indicates that non-gazetted personnel accounted for nearly 84 per cent of the total cases.

By method, 128 personnel died by hanging, 118 by firearm, 12 by consuming poison, while two cases each involved jumping before a train and cutting veins or the throat, the sources said.

The non-gazetted ranks include constables and head constables, while subordinate officers comprise inspectors, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors. Gazetted officers are those holding the rank of assistant commandant and above.

(With inputs from PTI)

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)