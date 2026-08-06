'Don't bow down to the Prime Minister': Kejriwal after alleging Meta restricted his account in India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that his social media account had been restricted in India and questioned Meta over the alleged action, saying the company had not explained the reason behind it.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said enquiries with Meta's India office revealed that his account had been restricted and was unavailable in India.

He alleged that company officials neither provided a reason for the restriction nor explained how it could be lifted. According to Kejriwal, emails sent to Meta had received only routine acknowledgements.

Sharing a screenshot of his account status page displaying the message "Unavailable in some locations", Kejriwal criticised the company's response, calling it "pretty bad service".

He also took a swipe at the Centre, saying, "Don't bow down to the prime minister, else he will allow you to run only his own account in India."

There was no immediate response from Meta on Kejriwal's claims.