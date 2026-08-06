Ethanol in jet fuel remark is 'irresponsible': Aviation Minister

NEW DELHI: Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday lashed out at claims of adulteration of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by blending it with ethanol, calling them "completely false and irresponsible." He also cautioned against spreading such misinformation among air travellers.

In a statement posted on X, Naidu stressed, "There is no such proposal."

"Spreading misinformation on aviation safety only creates needless anxiety among air travellers," he said, adding that passenger safety remained the government's highest priority.

He was responding to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's charge earlier in the day, citing reports that an aircraft engine might stop mid-air due to the blending of ethanol with ATF.

"Will you risk flying in an aircraft running on adulterated aviation fuel?" Kejriwal had posted on X while slamming the Centre.

Naidu elaborated, "Ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are entirely different and should not be conflated. SAF is an internationally certified aviation fuel recognised by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted globally. It undergoes rigorous testing and meets stringent global safety standards."