Ethanol in jet fuel remark is 'irresponsible': Aviation Minister

NEW DELHI: Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday lashed out at claims of adulteration of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by blending it with ethanol, calling them "completely false and irresponsible." He also cautioned against spreading such misinformation among air travellers.
In a statement posted on X, Naidu stressed, "There is no such proposal."
"Spreading misinformation on aviation safety only creates needless anxiety among air travellers," he said, adding that passenger safety remained the government's highest priority.
He was responding to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's charge earlier in the day, citing reports that an aircraft engine might stop mid-air due to the blending of ethanol with ATF.
"Will you risk flying in an aircraft running on adulterated aviation fuel?" Kejriwal had posted on X while slamming the Centre.
Naidu elaborated, "Ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are entirely different and should not be conflated. SAF is an internationally certified aviation fuel recognised by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted globally. It undergoes rigorous testing and meets stringent global safety standards."
An aviation professional said ethanol cannot simply be mixed with ATF or any other aviation fuel. "For instance, ethanol can be mixed with petrol but not with diesel. These aspects require extensive scientific research and analysis. It is mixing one chemical with another and compatibility and other aspects need to be taken into account."
SAF is made from renewable feedstocks and can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by anywhere between 65% and 80% compared with the conventional fuel used in aircraft.
The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has given a major thrust to SAF to ensure that carbon emissions from the aviation industry are brought down to net zero by 2050. It has also specified that SAF has the greatest potential to achieve this goal. ICAO is supporting countries developing SAF through training and other initiatives.