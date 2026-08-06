FCRA bill to be debated on Aug 12, no retrospective effect: Mizoram CM after meeting Amit Shah

The contentious FCRA amendment bill will be taken up for discussion and passage in Parliament on August 12 but it will not come into effect retrospectively, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lalduhma and a delegation of church leaders from Mizoram conveyed their concerns to Shah over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to significantly tighten the oversight of foreign-funded organisations, proposing creation of a powerful new authority to seize and manage the assets of non-profits that lose their licence.

"We have conveyed our apprehensions on the new FCRA bill to the home minister. He assured us that the bill will not come into effect retrospectively," he told reporters at the Parliament House complex.

Asked whether the home minister indicated any date for discussion and passage of the FCRA amendment bill in Parliament, Lalduhma said Shah told him that the proposed legislation will be debated in the House on August 12.

The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 25.

The bill provides for a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and assets in a 'designated authority', including provisional and permanent vesting.

The foreign contribution and the assets created out of foreign contribution of any person--whose certificate has been cancelled under Section 14; or who has surrendered the certificate under section 14A; or whose certificate has ceased under section 14B or any rules made under this Act -- shall, from the date of such cancellation, surrender or cessation, vest provisionally in the Designated authority in such manner as may be prescribed, the proposed law said.

If an individual fails to obtain a fresh certificate or gets their certificate renewed or restored within the period referred in the law, the foreign contribution and the assets created out of foreign contributions shall thereupon stand permanently vested in the Designated authority, the Bill proposes.