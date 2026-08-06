Four killed in separate bear attacks in Chhattisgarh; siblings die protecting children

RAIPUR: Four people were killed and three others were critically injured in separate bear attacks across the Kanker and Dhamtari districts of Chhattisgarh, triggering panic in affected villages and anger against forest officials.

The first incident occurred in broad daylight on Wednesday at Largaon Markatola near the Kanker district headquarters, close to a local high school and girls' hostel.

In Kanker, Gorse Juri (50), a cook at a local ashram, was returning home with her brother, Halal Khor Juri (45), and two young children when they were allegedly attacked by an aggressive female bear.

In an attempt to protect the children, the brother and sister first managed to get them to safety before confronting the animal.

Hearing their cries for help, another sister, Khorin Bai Juri (43), who was working in a nearby field, rushed to their rescue. However, the bear overpowered all three and killed them. The incident triggered panic in the area.

Addressing the unusually aggressive behaviour of the animal, Kanker Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Raunak Goyal said the female bear had lost her cub a day earlier due to a severe liver infection, as confirmed by a postmortem report.