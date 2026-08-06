Gurugram Police urges work from home after rain leaves city waterlogged

CHANDIGARH: Gurugram Police has issued an advisory urging corporate offices and private establishments to allow employees to work from home to reduce traffic congestion and ensure smoother movement of emergency services after early morning rain left several parts of the Millennium City waterlogged. The advisory came a day after heavy overnight rain triggered a six-hour traffic jam that brought major stretches of the city to a standstill.

According to the advisory, continuous heavy rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging at several major roads and intersections across the city, leading to traffic snarls during the day.

“We request all corporate institutions and private establishments to provide their employees the facility of work from home on August 6, 2026, in order to reduce vehicular movement. This would help keep traffic flowing smoothly and allow emergency services, including ambulances, fire brigade and police, to operate without hindrance,” it read.

Public Relations Officer of Gurugram Police, Sandeep Turan, said, “We strongly urge the corporate sector and private establishments to extend the work-from-home facility to their employees for today. Reduced traffic on the roads will help our traffic management teams regulate vehicle movement more effectively and ensure uninterrupted access for emergency services.”

The police appealed to citizens to cooperate in the interest of public safety, noting that unnecessary vehicle movement on inundated stretches could worsen congestion and delay emergency response. Traffic officials also appealed to residents to avoid non-essential travel, follow traffic advisories and cooperate with personnel deployed on the roads.

The advisory follows a night of chaos on Wednesday, when vehicles remained stranded for nearly six hours as arterial roads, underpasses and service lanes turned into virtual streams, with commuters reporting bumper-to-bumper snarls well past midnight.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Satyapal Yadav said traffic regulation teams under zonal officers were deployed at key intersections and stretches from early Thursday morning, considering the weather situation, to help commuters and ensure continuous vehicle movement. He urged people to stay indoors unless there was an urgent need to venture out.