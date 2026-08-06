Lok Sabha clears bill allowing Centre to permit banks to levy charges on UPI transactions

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a Bill to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, authorising the government to permit banks and other payment service providers to levy charges on payments made through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and other notified electronic payment modes.

The amendment, passed without discussion amid disruptions, seeks to remove the existing legal provision that bars banks and payment service providers from levying Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on notified electronic payment modes.

While real-time payments through RTGS and NEFT attract service charges, UPI transactions have so far remained exempt from such charges.

The proposed amendment to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act forms part of the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was introduced in the House on Tuesday.

The Bill was passed by voice vote after the House resumed at 2 p.m. following an earlier adjournment.

Soon after the House reassembled, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, further to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income Tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026, for consideration.

The government said the changes aim to enable the levy of a nominal charge on digital payment services while ensuring a sustainable revenue model for banks, payment service providers (PSPs) and payment infrastructure firms that support the digital payments ecosystem.

"In the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, in Section 10A, for the words, figures and letters 'the electronic modes of payment prescribed under section 269SU of the Income-tax Act, 1961', the words 'one or more electronic modes of payment as the central government may, by notification, specify' shall be substituted with effect from the date of publication of this Act in the Official Gazette," the Bill said.