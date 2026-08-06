Netflix CEO Sarandos calls on PM Modi, unveils storytelling, skilling programme in India

CHANDIGARH: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night to discuss the growing global influence of Indian storytelling capabilities. Sarandos invited creative Indians to use the platform for storytelling and said he cannot wait to see what India creates next.

The meeting coincided with Netflix’s 10th anniversary in India. To mark the milestone, Netflix announced the launch of the Netflix India Storytelling Initiative.

According to Netflix India, the initiative will work in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) to strengthen education and skill development in the country’s creative ecosystem.

"Celebrating 10 years of Netflix in India! It was an honour for our Co-CEO Ted Sarandos to meet Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss their shared vision to take India’s media and entertainment industry global. To this effect, we unveiled the ‘Netflix India Storytelling Initiative’, an investment that will help nurture the next generation of India’s creative talent through skilling and education partnerships with IICT and NFDC. We can’t wait to see what India creates next," Netflix India wrote on its social media platform X.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Glad to have met Mr. Ted Sarandos. Discussed the immense potential of India’s media and entertainment sector. India has a rich tradition of storytelling and an extraordinary pool of creative talent, which can be leveraged to strengthen our nation’s position as a global hub for content creation.”