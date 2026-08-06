No commitment on US ethanol imports in trade talks: Govt

The Centre on Thursday dismissed reports claiming India has agreed to import ethanol from the United States for fuel blending as part of the ongoing India-US trade negotiations, calling such claims "baseless and factually incorrect."

In a statement, the commerce and industry ministry clarified that no concessions or commitments on ethanol imports for fuel blending have been made during the trade discussions with the US.

It reiterated that India's Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) Programme continues to rely entirely on domestically produced ethanol in line with the country's existing policy framework.

"There is no import of ethanol for fuel blending from the US," the ministry said.

"No concessions or commitments relating to the import of ethanol for fuel blending from the US have been made in the India-US trade discussions. Accordingly, any suggestion of a policy change to permit large-scale imports of fuel ethanol from the US is misleading," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)