Paraquat dichloride ban sparks call for stronger pesticide law

NEW DELHI: A group of scientists, doctors, academicians, environmentalists and other experts has written to Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, urging the Centre to ban paraquat dichloride, one of the deadliest pesticides.

The letter was submitted in response to the government's Gazette notification inviting suggestions on a proposed ban on the chemical.

Paraquat dichloride is responsible for thousands of deaths among farmers. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported over 34,000 pesticide-related fatalities in 2024, which includes 26,921 suicides linked to insecticide consumption and 7,821 accidental poisonings.

Kavitha Kuruganti, co-convener of ASHA-Kisan Swaraj, who wrote the letter, emphasised, “This is not the full number, as it does not include those lives lost due to chronic health impacts from pesticides.”

The letter has been signed by 273 prominent figures from various fields, including environmentalists, academicians, doctors, and farmer leaders. The letter welcomed the proposal to ban paraquat, viewing it as a significant step toward safeguarding public health and the environment.