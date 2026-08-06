Paraquat dichloride ban sparks call for stronger pesticide law

NEW DELHI: A group of scientists, doctors, academicians, environmentalists and other experts has written to Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, urging the Centre to ban paraquat dichloride, one of the deadliest pesticides.
The letter was submitted in response to the government's Gazette notification inviting suggestions on a proposed ban on the chemical.
Paraquat dichloride is responsible for thousands of deaths among farmers. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported over 34,000 pesticide-related fatalities in 2024, which includes 26,921 suicides linked to insecticide consumption and 7,821 accidental poisonings.
Kavitha Kuruganti, co-convener of ASHA-Kisan Swaraj, who wrote the letter, emphasised, “This is not the full number, as it does not include those lives lost due to chronic health impacts from pesticides.”
The letter has been signed by 273 prominent figures from various fields, including environmentalists, academicians, doctors, and farmer leaders. The letter welcomed the proposal to ban paraquat, viewing it as a significant step toward safeguarding public health and the environment.
However, experts emphasised the need for a comprehensive Pesticides Management Act in India that includes stronger safeguards. They proposed an automatic ban on pesticides that are prohibited in other countries, regular reviews of all registered pesticides, and greater authority for state governments to restrict hazardous chemicals.
The proposed framework also suggests conducting a Need and Alternatives Assessment before approving any synthetic pesticide. Additionally, it calls for compensation for victims of pesticide poisoning under the Polluter Pays Principle, ensuring accountability while promoting safer and more sustainable agricultural practices nationwide.
Paraquat is one of the most hazardous herbicides globally, and even small quantities can be deadly if ingested. There is no known antidote for paraquat poisoning. It primarily affects the lungs and kidneys, with pulmonary fibrosis being the most common consequence.
Furthermore, growing scientific evidence has linked paraquat exposure to long-term health issues, including an increased risk of Parkinson's disease and other neurological disorders. The handling and application of this chemical expose farm workers to serious occupational hazards.
Notably, paraquat has been banned or restricted in over 70 countries worldwide.