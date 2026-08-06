Parliament panel on Defence discusses Territorial Army, Rajnath outlines role of citizen-soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting of a parliamentary committee, with discussions focusing on the Territorial Army and members offering suggestions to further enhance its overall effectiveness.
Singh said the Territorial Army creates surge capacity for the armed forces by maintaining a reserve of trained soldiers who can be deployed immediately whenever required.
The Union minister chaired the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence, which focused on the Territorial Army.
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Finance) Vishvajit Sahay and other senior officials attended the meeting, the ministry said in a statement.
During the meeting, senior officials gave a detailed presentation on the Territorial Army's mandate, role and key achievements. Committee members offered suggestions to further strengthen the force and enhance its overall effectiveness, the statement said.
In his address, Singh described the Territorial Army's contribution as "significant" in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's vision of Viksit Bharat.
He emphasised that while the role of the armed forces primarily centres on security, the Territorial Army also contributes to environmental conservation and social work.
"The Territorial Army is a living embodiment of the 'citizen-soldier' concept. While its members engage in civilian pursuits, they simultaneously don the uniform to safeguard the borders and maintain internal security," Singh said.
He added that when personnel complete their tenure and return to civilian life, they act as a "vibrant bridge" between society and the military, inspiring people, especially the youth, to join the defence forces.
The Territorial Army comprises nearly 44,400 personnel across 59 units, the ministry said.
Singh described the force as "first responders", providing immediate relief and support during natural disasters.
He acknowledged their role in relief and rescue operations, as well as providing medical assistance during the Kerala floods, the Odisha cyclone and the recent floods in Assam.
Commending their contribution to environmental management and climate change mitigation, he said the Territorial Army's ecological task forces had planted around 100 million saplings, with a survival rate of 80-85%.
This green initiative is translating the prime minister's 'Mission LiFE' and 'Panchamrit' goals into reality on the ground, he said.
Singh also appreciated the efforts of Territorial Army personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for taking the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to greater heights.
Raised on October 9, 1949, the Territorial Army completed 75 years in 2024. It is fully integrated with the regular Army and has served the country in times of war, humanitarian crises and environmental protection efforts over the decades.
(With inputs from PTI)