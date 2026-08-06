Parliament panel on Defence discusses Territorial Army, Rajnath outlines role of citizen-soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting of a parliamentary committee, with discussions focusing on the Territorial Army and members offering suggestions to further enhance its overall effectiveness.

Singh said the Territorial Army creates surge capacity for the armed forces by maintaining a reserve of trained soldiers who can be deployed immediately whenever required.

The Union minister chaired the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence, which focused on the Territorial Army.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Finance) Vishvajit Sahay and other senior officials attended the meeting, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, senior officials gave a detailed presentation on the Territorial Army's mandate, role and key achievements. Committee members offered suggestions to further strengthen the force and enhance its overall effectiveness, the statement said.

In his address, Singh described the Territorial Army's contribution as "significant" in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's vision of Viksit Bharat.

He emphasised that while the role of the armed forces primarily centres on security, the Territorial Army also contributes to environmental conservation and social work.