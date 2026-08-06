Parliamentary panel on Lok Sabha MPs' accommodation yet to be reconstituted after term ends

A key parliamentary committee that deals with residential accommodation and related amenities for Lok Sabha members is awaiting reconstitution after its one-year term ended last month.

The term of the Lok Sabha House Committee ended on July 3, but the panel has yet to be reconstituted. The committee was constituted in 2024 for a one-year term and was reconstituted in 2025.

The House Committee oversees residential accommodation and related amenities for MPs in Delhi. It ensures that MPs have suitable housing and associated facilities during their tenure.

The committee is appointed by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and usually comprises up to 12 members from the lower house of Parliament. Its chairperson is nominated by the Speaker, and the panel normally holds office for one year.

The committee reviews and recommends improvements to facilities such as water and electricity supply. It also examines issues affecting the comfort and welfare of MPs living in government accommodation and suggests measures to improve these facilities.

(With inputs from PTI)