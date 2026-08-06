PM Modi asks people to buy handloom products, share 'Get Ready With Me' videos

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the people to buy handloom products and make videos to attract global attention to them.

On the eve of Handloom Day, Modi posted a video message on his Instagram handle, in which he said the celebration of the day would render a helping hand to the country's weavers and small traders.

"Tomorrow is August 7, when we celebrate the National Handloom Day. Let's make the diversity of India's handloom popular. Make videos of your favourite handloom products, including Great Ready With Me videos, and share them on social media," he said.

The prime minister reminded people that it was on August 7, 1905, when the Swadeshi Movement against the British was launched, that everyone in the country got united.