PM Modi's foreign visits since 2021 cost over Rs 557 crore: Govt data

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits have incurred over Rs 557 crore in expenditure since 2021, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with nearly Rs 187 crore spent in 2025 and Rs 74.58 crore so far in 2026.

In a written reply to a question by MPs Sanjay Singh and V. Sivadasan, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said nearly Rs 187 crore was incurred on the Prime Minister's foreign visits in 2025. The expenditure for 2026 so far stands at nearly Rs 74.58 crore, including Modi's visits to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6 to July 11.

"The details of foreign visits undertaken by the Prime Minister since 2021 and total expenditure incurred on each foreign visit, year-wise and visit-wise are placed at Annexure-I.

For reference purposes, expenditure on Prime Minister's foreign visits earlier was INR 10,74,27,363 (USA, 2011), INR 9,95,76,890 (Russia, 2013), INR 8,33,49,463 (France, 2011) and INR 6,02,23,484 (Germany, 2013).

These figures show actual expenditure without adjusting for inflation or currency fluctuations," he said.

According to the data tabled in the House, expenditure on some of the major visits in 2025 included France (Rs 25.59 crore), Brazil (Rs 17.72 crore), the US (Rs 16.54 crore), Saudi Arabia (Rs 15.54 crore), China (Rs 10.59 crore) and the UK (Rs 9.91 crore).

Besides these countries, Modi visited Mauritius, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Cyprus, Canada, Croatia, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Namibia, Maldives, Japan, Bhutan, South Africa, Jordan, Oman and Ethiopia during the year.

The government had earlier informed Parliament that expenditure on the Prime Minister's foreign visits between 2021 and 2024 totalled nearly Rs 295 crore. The year-wise spending stood at about Rs 109 crore in 2024, nearly Rs 93 crore in 2023, Rs 55.82 crore in 2022 and about Rs 36 crore in 2021.

Responding to a separate query on the outcomes of these visits, Margherita said high-level engagements helped strengthen India's ties across multiple sectors.

"High level visits by the Prime Minister are established means of fostering closer relations with foreign countries and promoting India's engagements at bilateral, regional and global levels.

These visits, and the understandings and agreements concluded therein facilitate the strengthening of partnerships across a wide range of sectors, including technology, innovation, trade and investment, defence and energy cooperation, and resilient supply chains, among others," Margherita said.

The minister also shared country-wise details of bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the visits. According to the annexure, 316 MoUs have been signed during the Prime Minister's foreign visits since July 2021.

He added that the "total FDI received during April 2021-December 2025 period was USD 381.8 billion".

(With inputs from PTI)