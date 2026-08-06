Police announce Rs 15 lakh reward for LeT militant suspected to be behind twin attacks in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information of wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Mohammad Lateef Bhat, whom security agencies believe is behind the recent twin militant attacks in the Valley.

Police put up posters carrying Lateef's photographs at prominent locations across Kashmir, including Srinagar, seeking public assistance in tracing the 22-year-old wanted LeT militant.

According to police sources, Latief’s name has figured prominently during the investigation into the recent twin militant attacks in Valley --- killing of policeman Ashiq Hussain Qureshi at busy Lal Chowk ara of Anantnag on July 22 and killing of two labourers from Chhattisgarh at a brick kiln in Kilam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on July 31.

Latief, who had joined militancy last year, escaped during an encounter with security forces in Shopian last month.

Latief alongwith another local militant Zakir Ahmed were trapped in the Shopian encounter. While Zakir was killed in the five-day long security forces operation, Latief managed to give slip to troops and escaped from the encounter site.

The posters appealed to the public to share any credible information about the militant's whereabouts.

“Any person having reliable information regarding the whereabouts of the above mentioned individual is requested to immediately contact security forces,” reads the message in the poster.

It has given telephone and Whatsapp Nos and Telegram ID for sharing of information about the wanted LeT militant.

“The informant will be suitably rewarded and their anonymity is completely guaranteed,” reads the message in the poster.

After the back to back militant attacks, security forces have launched a massive manhunt to trace the LeT militant and conducted raids and searches at many places.

Over 3500 suspected overground workers of militants were detained by police and other security agencies across the Valley after the killing of policeman.