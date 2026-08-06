Punjab supplied 43.44 crore buprenorphine tablets in 4.5 years; jail consumption rises sharply

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government purchased about 43.44 crore buprenorphine tablets over the last four-and-a-half years and supplied them through Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics to people undergoing treatment for drug addiction, according to a report tabled in the state Assembly.

The report also highlighted a sharp rise in the supply of the tablets to prisons, indicating the extent of drug addiction among inmates. A total of 40,830 prisoners are registered at OOAT clinics in jails, with 1.73 crore monthly revisits.

The figures were shared by AAP MLA Jagrup Singh Gill while presenting the 129th Report of the Committee on Public Undertakings on the general working of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation for 2026-27.

The report said the number of registered patients at OOAT clinics has increased to 3.17 lakh, with monthly revisits touching 13.55 crore till June this year.

It added that 70,766 patients were admitted to government de-addiction centres and 21,759 to government rehabilitation centres during the period.

The government purchased seven crore buprenorphine tablets in 2022, 9.44 crore in 2023, 10 crore in 2024, 11 crore in 2025 and six crore tablets so far this year. All were of 2 mg strength and supplied to government OOAT clinics.

The report said 8.87 crore tablets have been supplied to jails this year, compared to 1.17 crore tablets in 2022.