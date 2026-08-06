Rijiju remark upsets Opposition, leads to ruckus

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches on Wednesday, with Congress MPs later approaching Speaker Om Birla to lodge a formal complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for allegedly making derogatory remarks against party general secretary K C Venugopal.

The Opposition MPs also sought the expunction of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s remarks branding them anti-Lord Ram from the Lok Sabha records.

Ruckus erupted as soon as the House reassembled at 2 pm after an adjournment, as opposition members continued sloganeering and refused to heed the Chair’s pleas to discuss the Bankers’ Books Evidence Act, 2026.

Amid the disruptions, the Bill was put to vote without discussion and passed by a voice vote. The legislation recognises digital bank records as admissible evidence in courts.

Responding to the sloganeering, Rijiju made a remark against Venugopal, prompting objections from the Opposition benches. The remark was later expunged from the records. Rijiju also accused the Congress, the communist parties and Samajwadi Party of being against Lord Ram and demanded that they apologise to the nation.