Semi-conductor laboratory in Punjab's Mohali tapes out 175 student-made chips

CHANDIGARH: The Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali, Punjab, has successfully taped out 175 student-designed chip layouts at its 180 nm technology node.

Meanwhile, 79 other chip designs created by Indian students have been taped out at overseas foundries. These form part of a total of 254 student-designed chip layouts. More than 68,000 students have also been trained in chip design, the Union government informed Parliament.

In addition, 25 chip designs developed by Indian startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been successfully taped out across multiple foundries, including at the advanced 12 nm technology node at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Sharing this information in the Lok Sabha in response to a question by Congress MP Manish Tewari from Chandigarh, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasad said, "As per industry estimates, India accounts for about 20 per cent of the world's semiconductor design engineers, with more than 1.25 lakh semiconductor design engineers working in the country. India also hosts about 7 per cent of the world's semiconductor Global Capability Centres (GCCs), reflecting its growing importance in the global semiconductor design ecosystem."

He stated that to make India a global hub for semiconductor chip design, the government had accorded high priority to workforce capacity building and indigenous chip design through two complementary initiatives -- the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme, which focuses on developing industry-ready talent and strengthening academic research capabilities, and the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme, which supports startups and MSMEs in the chip design sector.

"The C2S Programme resulted in the training of over 68,000 students, and the successful tape-out of 254 chip designs by students including 175 designs at the 180 nm technology node at SCL, Mohali, and 79 designs at overseas foundries. While the DLI Scheme resulted in 24 projects from startups/ MSMEs have been approved during the period from mid-2023 to 2025 for financial support to develop semiconductor chips," he added.