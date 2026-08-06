TMC receives second-highest donations among regional parties after DMK in 2024-25: ADR report

KOLKATA: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the former ruling party in West Bengal, received the second-highest amount in political donations among regional parties during the 2024-25 financial year, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The party received Rs 184.96 crore, behind the DMK, which topped the list with Rs 365.784 crore.

More than 99 per cent of the donations received by the Trinamool Congress came through cheques and demand drafts, with incomplete details of the donors. In contrast, 82.2 per cent of the DMK's donations were received in cash, followed by bank transfers amounting to Rs 50.16 crore.

The other three regional parties in the top five in terms of donations received were the YSR Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and AIADMK, ranked third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Most of their donations came from corporate houses.

The findings are based on the Election Commission of India (ECI) data on donations received by regional political parties during the 2024-25 financial year, analysed by the ADR.

The ADR report analyses donations above Rs 20,000 declared by regional political parties to the ECI for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

It also highlights significant variations in funding patterns across 40 regional political parties during the two financial years.