Uttarakhand’s Dharali remembers flood victims with prayers, tears and 101 saplings

DEHRADUN: A year after a devastating flash flood tore through Dharali in Uttarkashi district, grieving villagers returned to the disaster site on Wednesday to honour those they lost, even as several families remain caught in a painful wait to rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

The August 5, 2025 disaster swept away much of Dharali market and caused extensive damage in nearby Harsil. Several people were killed, while many remain missing despite prolonged search operations.

Marking the first anniversary, affected villagers organised prayers for 70 victims, including eight residents of Dharali who were buried under debris brought down by the Kheer Ganga torrent.

Five priests recited the Rudrashtakam, performed rituals for departed ancestors and read verses from the Bhagavad Gita. Many villagers broke down as memories of the tragedy returned.

“Time has moved on, but the wounds remain as deep as they were a year ago. Several families could not even see their loved ones for the last time,” villagers said.

As a tribute, residents planted 101 saplings at the disaster site and resolved to organise a plantation drive there every August 5.

“This will keep the memory of those we lost alive for future generations while also spreading the message of environmental conservation,” a villager said.

The disaster left scores of families homeless, swallowing houses, hotels, shops, apple orchards and livelihoods built over decades. Nearly 30 families are still living in rented accommodation or with relatives.

Affected residents acknowledged receiving government assistance but urged the authorities to expedite permanent rehabilitation.

“We can begin rebuilding our lives only when the rehabilitation process is completed and families have secure homes again,” they said.

According to the administration, a geological survey for the rehabilitation of 21 families has been completed. The resettlement process for 66 affected people is in its final stage, while cases involving 25 other families are expected to be taken up shortly.

The flash flood originated in the Kheragad basin, also known as Kheer Ganga, and destroyed a large part of Dharali market. The Kalpeshwar temple was buried, while debris spread across nearly 200,000 square metres.

Eighteen people were injured — five of them moderately and 13 seriously. Owners of 115 houses that were completely destroyed were given financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each. More than ₹6.83 crore has also been distributed among affected hotel owners.

Residents said the anniversary was not only an occasion for mourning but also a symbol of resilience and renewed hope.

“We can never forget the pain of losing our loved ones,” they said. “But we are turning that grief into strength to rebuild Dharali.”