Alert sounded in J&K's Ramban after SUV jumps police checkpoint, occupants flee, leaving vehicle behind

SRINAGAR: Security agencies sounded a high alert after an SUV allegedly jumped a police checkpoint on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban district early on Thursday, prompting police to fire warning shots.

The vehicle was later found abandoned during a search operation, and a massive manhunt has been launched to trace its occupants.

According to police sources, at around 3.30 am, a Scorpio vehicle travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu was signalled to stop at the Chanderkote area on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Ramban district.

They said the driver, instead of stopping, allegedly jumped the checkpoint and sped away.

Police personnel fired warning shots at the vehicle in an attempt to force it to halt.

Following the incident, a joint operation involving the police, the Army and the CRPF was launched to track down the vehicle.

During the search operation, security personnel found the vehicle abandoned near Dalwas on the highway, police sources said.

They said the occupants, including the driver, had fled after abandoning the vehicle.

The abandoned vehicle was thoroughly searched by security personnel.

A police official said a massive manhunt has been launched to trace the occupants and the driver of the vehicle.

Security personnel were using drones to trace the movement of those who abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Security officials are also analysing CCTV footage to ascertain how many people were travelling in the vehicle.