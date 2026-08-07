BJP distances itself from derogatory slogans against Kashmiri women at Article 370 rally

SRINAGAR: After facing backlash over derogatory remarks against Kashmiri women during party’s Article 370 in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the BJP has distanced itself from the defamatory slogans claiming that such remarks neither represent the party's ideology nor the official stand of its leadership.
On the 7th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation on Wednesday, a Tiranga rally was taken out by BJP workers led by the party’s senior leader and former MLC Sofi Yousuf at Anantnag Housing Colony in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
During the rally, the BJP workers allegedly chanted derogatory slogans against Kashmiri women by referring to popular women names in Valley --- Aazi and Fazi.
“Moukloy Aazi hund te Faazi hund izzat (the honour of Aazi and Fazi has ended,” chanted the BJP workers in presence of Sofi Yousuf, who did not object to it.
The video clip has gone viral on social media, and it has evoked strong backlash from NC, other parties and civil society groups.
Senior NC leader and Education Minister Sakina Itoo said, ““Azzi hund te Fazzi hund Izzat, the irresponsible and derogatory slogans raised by BJP Anantnag unit are an insult not only to political discourse but to the dignity of our Kashmiri mothers and sisters”.
She demanded that the BJP unit must issue an unconditional apology for these disgraceful remarks.
“This only exposes their double standards. On one hand, they preach “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”; on the other, they shamelessly demean the honour of the women of Kashmir for political mileage. Such language has no place in a civilised democracy and must be unequivocally condemned,” she said.
The minister said if BJP genuinely believes that the conduct of those involved was wrong, it must go beyond symbolic statements.
“An FIR should be registered against those responsible, and appropriate legal and disciplinary action must be taken. Accountability cannot be selective, and respect for the dignity of women must be upheld through action, not merely words,” she said.
AAP spokesman Muddasir Hassan said the slogans raised by some BJP4 workers in Anantnag are deeply offensive and disrespectful.
“Mocking or using the names of elderly Kashmiri women in a derogatory manner is an insult to our culture and values. Shame on Sofi Yousf (sic),” Muddasir posted on X.
“BJP J&K must answer: Do these slogans have the party's approval? Does the leadership endorse what their workers are shouting? The people of Kashmir deserve respect, not insults,” he said.
After facing backlash, J&K BJP distanced itself from the defamatory slogans raised by some party workers.
BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the party firmly believes in respecting the dignity of women and remains committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women empowerment.
He said the objectionable slogans raised by some elements during the rally should not be attributed to the BJP as an organisation.
"Some individuals may have raised slogans based on their personal thinking or emotions, but those slogans do not represent the BJP's official stand or the views of the leaders who led the rally. The party does not endorse any defamatory or derogatory remarks against anyone," Thakur said.
He reiterated that the BJP believes in maintaining political decorum and issue-based politics, adding that the party's policies and public conduct are guided by the principles of respect, democracy and constitutional values.
"Our party has always upheld the dignity and honour of women. The BJP has been at the forefront of empowering women, and the historic decision to provide 33 per cent reservation for women reflects that commitment," Thakur said.
He said the BJP remains committed to strengthening the participation of women in public life and will continue to support initiatives aimed at ensuring their social, political and economic empowerment.