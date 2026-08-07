BJP distances itself from derogatory slogans against Kashmiri women at Article 370 rally

SRINAGAR: After facing backlash over derogatory remarks against Kashmiri women during party’s Article 370 in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the BJP has distanced itself from the defamatory slogans claiming that such remarks neither represent the party's ideology nor the official stand of its leadership.

On the 7th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation on Wednesday, a Tiranga rally was taken out by BJP workers led by the party’s senior leader and former MLC Sofi Yousuf at Anantnag Housing Colony in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

During the rally, the BJP workers allegedly chanted derogatory slogans against Kashmiri women by referring to popular women names in Valley --- Aazi and Fazi.

“Moukloy Aazi hund te Faazi hund izzat (the honour of Aazi and Fazi has ended,” chanted the BJP workers in presence of Sofi Yousuf, who did not object to it.

The video clip has gone viral on social media, and it has evoked strong backlash from NC, other parties and civil society groups.

Senior NC leader and Education Minister Sakina Itoo said, ““Azzi hund te Fazzi hund Izzat, the irresponsible and derogatory slogans raised by BJP Anantnag unit are an insult not only to political discourse but to the dignity of our Kashmiri mothers and sisters”.

She demanded that the BJP unit must issue an unconditional apology for these disgraceful remarks.

“This only exposes their double standards. On one hand, they preach “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”; on the other, they shamelessly demean the honour of the women of Kashmir for political mileage. Such language has no place in a civilised democracy and must be unequivocally condemned,” she said.