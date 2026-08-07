CM Omar calls FIR against Iltija 'fixed match', alleges agencies trying to restore PDP's credibility

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday termed the police FIR against PDP leader Iltija Mufti, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, a "fixed match" and alleged that whenever the party's image weakens, the agencies try to rescue it and restore its credibility.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Omar said, "Don't ask me for commentary on this fixed match," when asked about the FIR registered against Iltija Mufti.

"After the 'Banti Hai' remarks, the PDP's image had become so weak and now the agencies, who created the party, have come to their rescue," the Chief Minister said.

He said the PDP did not emerge on its own. "It was made by the agencies. Whenever their image becomes weak, the agencies try to restore their credibility."

"Now, tell me if Iltija Mufti is a five-year-old girl that she will bite somebody. Even a five-year-old child knows that they can't bite anyone. Now, this is a fixed match and they are trying to fool people so that they forget (Mehbooba Mufti's) 'Banti Hai' remarks," the Chief Minister said.

The police have questioned Iltija Mufti after registering an FIR against her over the alleged assault of a police officer during a protest in Srinagar on the eve of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Tuesday evening.

The police alleged that Iltija assaulted a police officer while he was discharging his official duties.

An FIR (No. 63/2026) has been registered at Police Station Kothibagh under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Besides naming Iltija, the FIR also names PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was leading the protest.

The FIR invokes Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and 191(2) (rioting).

According to the police, during a protest by PDP workers and leaders organised at SK Park outside the party office and led by Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday evening, Iltija allegedly assaulted a police officer while he was performing his official duties.