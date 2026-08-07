CPI(ML), student bodies condemn ink attack on AISA chief Neha Bora during Jharkhand protest

Several organisations, including CPI(ML) Liberation and student bodies AISA and AISF, on Friday condemned the ink attack on All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora during a protest march to the Jharkhand Assembly over alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations, as police detained the accused.

The incident took place near Birsa Chowk in Ranchi as protesters were marching towards the Assembly. Police detained the man accused of throwing ink at Bora and several other women protesters. According to a police officer, the attacker alleged that Bora was "anti-national".

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya blamed the attack on BJP-RSS supporters.

"Today RSS-BJP goons threw ink at @neha_aisa and other women protesters in Ranchi. Is this the Sangh brigade's Manusmriti moral code of conduct? Why this mortal Sanghi fear of women protesters?"