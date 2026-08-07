Delhi Police arrest fugitive who lived as fake doctor in Madhya Pradesh after 27 years on the run

Murder accused lived in MP town under fake name

He then moved to Ashok Nagar, assumed the identity of Rajender Singh Yadav and rebuilt his life. In 2003, he married a woman who now serves as an ANM at a government hospital in Mungaoli.

He opened a clinic despite having no medical registration, earning the nickname ‘Dr Jhatka’. He was also a property dealer and contractor. The couple has 2 children.

Rajinder said during questioning that he had been a kabaddi player and had drifted into the company of criminals through the sport.

The murder case dates back to May 10, 1998. Police said Rajinder attended a wedding at Saiyan Khera village in Haryana’s Sonipat, where he got into an argument with members of the bride’s family. He and five armed associates then allegedly opened indiscriminate fire.

Jai Bhagwan, the bride’s uncle and a police official, was shot dead. Another person was injured. Rajinder was arrested, but escaped on February 14, 1999, while being escorted by UP policemen from Ghaziabad Jail to Sonipat court.

His run ended after Delhi Police reopened the trial. “During investigation, police confirmed his identity, mapped his daily routine, and pinpointed his exact location. Later, a raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chander Kumar Singh said.