INDIA bloc weighs FCRA bill floor strategy amid buzz over govt move

NEW DELHI: As the Centre is set to table the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) next week, Opposition parties are weighing their floor strategy on participating in the debate.

The issue figured prominently at the INDIA bloc meeting on Thursday, where leaders discussed a response to the Bill, which has triggered criticism from Opposition parties, church groups and civil society.

“All Opposition parties are against the Bill in its present form. However, there are differing views within the alliance on whether we should participate in the debate,” a senior Opposition leader said.

While the government has conveyed to church leaders that the proposed amendments would not be applied retrospectively, Opposition leaders maintained that such an assurance does little to address concerns.

“Even if the retrospective clause is changed, the Bill remains deeply problematic. Several other provisions are draconian and deserve to be opposed,” a leader said, adding that the alliance would take a call only after government unveils amendments.

The main contention is that the proposed amendment gives the Centre the power to appoint a designated authority which would control funds and assets if the FCRA certificate is cancelled, surrendered or ceased.