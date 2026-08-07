INDIA bloc weighs FCRA bill floor strategy amid buzz over govt move

NEW DELHI: As the Centre is set to table the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) next week, Opposition parties are weighing their floor strategy on participating in the debate.
The issue figured prominently at the INDIA bloc meeting on Thursday, where leaders discussed a response to the Bill, which has triggered criticism from Opposition parties, church groups and civil society.
“All Opposition parties are against the Bill in its present form. However, there are differing views within the alliance on whether we should participate in the debate,” a senior Opposition leader said.
While the government has conveyed to church leaders that the proposed amendments would not be applied retrospectively, Opposition leaders maintained that such an assurance does little to address concerns.
“Even if the retrospective clause is changed, the Bill remains deeply problematic. Several other provisions are draconian and deserve to be opposed,” a leader said, adding that the alliance would take a call only after government unveils amendments.
The main contention is that the proposed amendment gives the Centre the power to appoint a designated authority which would control funds and assets if the FCRA certificate is cancelled, surrendered or ceased.
This control extends even to assets partly funded through foreign contributions.
According to sources, one section felt that the Opposition should not cooperate with legislative business until the government agrees to its demand for a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged police action against protesting students and allegations relating to Ram temple donations.
Leaders from Kerala were particularly opposed to the Bill because of its political implications in the state, sources said. Though the legislation was introduced in March, the government deferred it amid resistance ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.
However, a larger Opposition favoured participating in the debate and mounting an attack on the amendments inside Parliament rather than staying away. “The government has the numbers to pass the Bill. It is therefore important that we place our objections on record and expose the problematic provisions before Parliament and the people,” another Opposition leader said.
Even as the government reached out to Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to revive Delimitation Bill discussions, Gandhi reiterated the Opposition would not participate unless the Centre concedes its twin demands.
3-line whip to MPs
Congress will issue a three-line whip to all MPs for four days starting from Monday as the government is set to table the FCRA bill on Wednesday.