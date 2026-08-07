India officially names 27 places in Arunachal, counters China's renaming claims

NEW DELHI: The Government of India has formally assigned standard names to 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh, reinforcing its official cartographic records amid the continuing boundary dispute with China.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Friday that the exercise was carried out in consultation with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The newly designated names have been incorporated into the official maps of the Survey of India (SoI), providing uniform legal, administrative and cartographic recognition to the identified locations.

The move comes against the backdrop of Beijing's repeated attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, which China refers to as "South Tibet".