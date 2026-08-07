Ink hurled at AISA chief Neha Bora during Jharkhand students' Assembly march

RANCHI: Tensions flared during a students' protest march in Ranchi on Friday after ink was allegedly hurled at AISA national president Neha Bora while she was leading a march towards the Jharkhand Assembly in support of students protesting over the alleged Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) paper leak and related demands.

Students have been staging a sit-in protest for the past 14 days, demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination. On Friday, activists of the All India Students' Association (AISA) marched towards the Assembly in support of the protesters.

During the march, a youth allegedly threw ink at Bora. Police immediately intervened and detained several people, including the person accused of hurling the ink. Initial reports suggested the accused was allegedly associated with the ABVP, though there was no official confirmation.

AISA had announced the Assembly march over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

Reacting to the incident, Bora alleged that the ink attack was carried out by individuals associated with the BJP and the RSS.

“The BJP and RSS claim to stand with students, but when students march to the Assembly demanding the cancellation of JPSC and SSC-CGL examinations, ink is thrown at them. Anyone, who believes such acts can suppress the students' anger, is mistaken, she added.

She further alleged that some political groups were pretending to support the students while attempting to divert attention from the issues being raised by the protesters. Bora asserted that the ongoing student movement would not be derailed by such incidents and urged the authorities to address the students' demands instead of resorting to intimidation.