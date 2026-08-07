INTERVIEW | Working with banks for faster loan okay: Chirag Paswan

The Centre has extended the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme till September and is considering further continuation during the duration of the 16th Finance Commission period (2026–31), according to Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan.

In an interview with TNIE, he says the programme is now expected to focus on improving access to institutional credit, strengthening food safety and quality standards, and expanding district-based value chains under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. Excerpts:

How much progress has been made under the PMFME Scheme so far?

The scheme has achieved its target of supporting two lakh beneficiaries under the Credit Linked Subsidy component as of June 30, 2026, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the micro food processing sector under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

It has leveraged `20,434.81 crore in investment, `17,032.53 crore in institutional bank credit and `5,954.57 crore in subsidy support. The scheme has also facilitated the formalisation of more than 75,000 enterprises through Udyam, FSSAI and GST registrations, supported 4,18,293 SHG members through seed capital assistance and generated over six lakh direct employment opportunities across the country.

Beyond financial assistance, the scheme has strengthened the food processing ecosystem by promoting enterprise formalisation, technology upgrade, entrepreneurship development, common infrastructure, branding and market linkages through the ODOP approach.