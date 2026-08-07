Jairam Ramesh retorts to Finance Minister's accusation that he is 'spreading canards' on Taxation Bill

On the Steering Committee yet to decide on MDR, the Congress leader said policy-making is not just for the present but also for the future.

"The Bill removes the statutory guarantee of zero-MDR under Section 10A. It leaves future charges to government notification. Government assurances or tweets are no substitute for statutory safeguards, especially when earlier assurances on retaining zero-MDR are now being reversed," Ramesh said.

He further said that the timing raises legitimate concerns. "The amendment comes shortly after the U.S.Trade Representative's 2026 National Trade Estimate Report criticised India's UPI and RuPay ecosystem, as well as Brazil's Pix, since they take up market share from Visa and MasterCard," Ramesh said.

"While Brazil has continued to back Pix as a strategic public digital infrastructure, the Modi Government is now weakening statutory protections for UPI," he alleged.

Ramesh pointed out that Google Pay and Walmart-controlled PhonePe together process over 80 per cent of UPI transactions.

"At a time when foreign-controlled platforms already dominate the ecosystem, India should be strengthening and not weakening its public digital infrastructure," he said.

The Congress leader said this issue could have been discussed in Parliament.

"The Parliament has been dysfunctional in this session entirely due to the Modi Government's refusal to be accountable to Parliament. The Opposition's demand for a statement by the Home Minister on the police brutality on students on June 20th has not been heeded," he said.

"Attending Parliament and answering questions is not optional; it is part of a minister's constitutional responsibility. It is the Modi Government's evasion of responsibility which has created this situation of chaos in the House, and it is the Modi Government that exploited it to pass this Bill through a voice vote within minutes of its introduction in the Lok Sabha," Ramesh said.

Sitharaman on Thursday had said MDR on digital transactions applies to merchants and not to customers, and the MDR charge would support banks and fintech to invest more on infrastructure and security.

Hitting out at Ramesh over his remark that ordinary people may have to pay more for using UPI, Sitharaman, in a post on X, had said the UPI and Services Steering Committee headed by NPCI is yet to decide on the MDR, which would happen only after Parliament passes the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.