Jharkhand exam irregularity agitation intensifies as fasting student leader hospitalised on day 14

RANCHI: The health of a protester, who had been on a hunger strike for the last six days over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and related demands, deteriorated on Friday morning, and he was taken to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi. Six protesters, including Devendra Nath, are currently on a hunger strike.

They are demanding the cancellation of the JPSC examination.

According to reports, the health of protester Rahul Kranti, a student who was on a hunger strike amid the JPSC protest, suddenly deteriorated. He was taken to Sadar Hospital from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the protest site.

Meanwhile, the protesting students agreed to engage in talks with the state government and constituted an eight-member delegation to represent them during the discussions. However, the stalemate remains unresolved.

The government had asked the protesting students to nominate five representatives for the proposed talks. However, the students submitted an 11-member delegation list to the SDO, leading to a fresh stalemate.

The students waited throughout Thursday for an official invitation to the dialogue, but the government did not respond. Officials who visited the protest site reiterated that the government was willing to hold talks only with student representatives. The protesters, however, stood firm on their 11-member delegation, which included two journalists and a former Advocate General.

The nearly 45-minute discussion ended without any breakthrough, and the officials left the venue. Another effort to resolve the impasse is expected on Friday.