J&K BJP suspends nine workers after backlash over derogatory anti-women slogans at Article 370 rally

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Friday suspended nine party workers over derogatory anti-women slogans raised during a Tiranga rally marking the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Anantnag. The party continues to face severe backlash over remarks targeting Kashmiri women, despite distancing itself from the rally.

In a statement, the J&K BJP said it had taken serious note of the objectionable and derogatory remarks made against "mothers and sisters" during the Tiranga rally organised by party workers on Wednesday at Housing Colony, Khanabal, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"Such conduct is wholly unacceptable and is against the values, discipline, dignity and principles of the BJP," the statement said.

The party said it had decided to initiate strict disciplinary action against those found responsible for organising and participating in the rally.

As part of the action, nine party workers were suspended and stripped of their organisational responsibilities.

During the rally, BJP workers allegedly chanted derogatory slogans targeting Kashmiri women by referring to the popular traditional female names "Aazi" and "Fazi".

"Moukloy Aazi hund te Faazi hund izzat" ("The honour of Aazi and Fazi has ended"), the workers chanted in the presence of former BJP MLC Sofi Yousuf, who did not object to the slogans.

The party, however, has taken no action against Sofi Yousuf, who led the Tiranga rally.

The BJP has faced widespread criticism over the slogans. The National Conference (NC), PDP, AAP and several civil society groups in the Valley condemned the remarks and demanded an apology from the party.

Senior NC leader and Education Minister Sakina Itoo said, "Azzi hund te Fazzi hund Izzat... the irresponsible and derogatory slogans raised by the BJP's Anantnag unit are an insult not only to political discourse but also to the dignity of our Kashmiri mothers and sisters."

"An FIR should be registered against those responsible, and appropriate legal and disciplinary action must be taken," she said.

AAP spokesperson Muddasir Hassan said the slogans raised by some BJP workers in Anantnag were deeply offensive and disrespectful.

Following the backlash, the J&K BJP distanced itself from the slogans raised by some party workers.

J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the objectionable slogans should not be attributed to the BJP as an organisation.

"Some individuals may have raised slogans based on their personal thinking or emotions, but those slogans do not represent the BJP's official stand or the views of the leaders who led the rally. The party does not endorse any defamatory or derogatory remarks against anyone," he said.

He added that the BJP firmly believes in respecting the dignity of women and remains committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women's empowerment.