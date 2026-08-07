Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena orders safety audit of landslide-prone highways after flash floods

SRINAGAR: In the wake of recent flash floods, landslides and rockfalls that damaged property and disrupted traffic on national highways, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to conduct safety audits of high-risk road stretches and take immediate preventive measures.

Saxena chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness and mitigation measures in the Union Territory. The meeting was attended by GoC 14 Corps Lt Gen Madanraj Pande, Chief Engineer HQ 14 Corps Brig Aditya Harshey, Chief Engineer Project Vijayak Brig Rahul Oberoy, Chief Engineer Project Himank Brig Rajiv Ahlawat and the Secretary, PWD.

The LG stressed the need for proactive measures at vulnerable locations to prevent similar incidents and ensure uninterrupted road connectivity.

Recent heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, landslides and rockfalls in parts of Ladakh, damaging public and private property and disrupting traffic on highways connecting the Union Territory with the rest of the country.

Saxena directed the agencies to conduct detailed safety audits of vulnerable stretches, particularly 15 identified high-risk locations on the Leh-Kargil National Highway and four to five vulnerable points on the Khardung La stretch of the Leh-Nubra road. He asked officials to assess unstable slopes and remove loose rocks that could pose a threat to commuters.