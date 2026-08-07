Ladakh okays high-altitude safaris with focus on snow leopard trails

SRINAGAR: Ladakh Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved guided jeep safaris on snow leopard and bird-watching trails to promote sustainable eco-tourism in the Union territory. These wildlife tours will be India’s first high-altitude wildlife safaris and will provide visitors with a rare guided opportunity to witness Ladakh’s distinctive flora and fauna.

The decision was taken in the first governing body meeting of the newly constituted Snow Leopard and High-Altitude Nature (SHAN) Conservation Society, chaired by LG Saxena, on Thursday.

The Forest Department has been directed to introduce safari on the lines of popular national parks, like Kaziranga, Ranthambore and others. These safaris will use specially designed open-back vehicles, to be operated by trained local drivers and guides.

The objective behind introducing these safaris, according to officials, is to prevent incidents of illegal off-roading and disturbing wildlife, besides strengthening sustainable and responsible eco-friendly tourism and enhancing visitor experience.

The Forest Department has been directed to explore the possible safari routes across Hemis National Park, Changthang and Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuaries, besides areas like Nubra, Zanskar, Sham, Kargil and Drass that are known to have a sizable presence of elusive snow leopards and vivid avian diversity.

The safari routes have been carefully selected to avoid disturbing sensitive wildlife habitats while maximising opportunities for responsible wildlife viewing, officials added.

Ladakh is home to India’s largest snow leopard population, with the Union territory hosting 477 of the country’s estimated population of 718.

Home to the elusive cat

Ladakh is home to India’s largest snow leopard population, with the Union territory hosting 477 of the country’s estimated population of 718. Ladakh also supports over 38 mammal species, 340 bird species and 1,800 vascular plant species that have drawn tourist attraction.