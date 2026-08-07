Lawrence Bishnoi gang used Indian student visas to expand crimes in Canada: Report

CHANDIGARH: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang used Canada's temporary immigration programmes to establish its criminal network. The gang was involved in extortion, shootings, murders and other organised crimes, according to a classified Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) report.

The gang exploited the country's student visa and work permit to carry out its criminal network, the CBSA classified intelligence report: “The Bishnoi Gang: An Emerging Threat in Canada ", said.

Canada’s Global News report based on the findings noted that investigations increasingly identify Indian nationals on study permits and work permits as participants in these organized criminal activities raising significant concerns for CBSA operations.

According to Global News report, Lawrence Bishnoi gang expanded its operations initially targeting Khalistan supporters and businessmen. However, since last year, this gang began extorting money from other Indian-origin communities too, as it recruited Indian youth who entered Canada on study visas and used them for extortion, shootings, murder, and other organised crimes.

The CBSA report was circulated in December 2025 to help Canadian immigration officers tackle the Bishnoi gang as it targeted South Asian communities. A copy of the report made public by the court recently stated that after the murder of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September 2023, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder of Sukhdul Singh Gill, alias Sukha Duneke, in June, same year.