NTA experts turned conspirators: CBI charges 13 in multi-state UG 2026 paper leak syndicate

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak was the outcome of a well-organised, multi-state criminal conspiracy in which National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts allegedly leaked confidential examination questions that were routed through a network of coaching operators, brokers and intermediaries to candidates in exchange for large sums of money.
The agency has filed a chargesheet before the Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue, naming 13 accused, including three NTA-appointed subject experts, coaching operators, middlemen and candidates. The accused have been charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
According to the chargesheet, the conspiracy originated with three NTA subject experts—Botany expert Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (A-1), Chemistry expert Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni (A-2) and Physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (A-3)—who allegedly abused their official positions to gain unauthorised access to confidential NEET-UG 2026 question papers before the examination and shared them with members of the syndicate.
The CBI alleges that the leaked papers were then distributed through a structured network involving Tejas Shah (A-4), Shivraj Motegaonkar (A-5), Dr Manoj Shirure (A-6), Manisha Sanjay Waghmare (A-7), Dhananjay Lokhande (A-8), Shubham Madhukar Khairnar (A-9), Yash Yadav (A-10), Mangilal Biwal (A-11), Dinesh Biwal (A-12) and Vikas Biwal (A-13), each of whom allegedly played specific roles in circulating the papers and arranging payments.
The investigation found that confidential question papers were exchanged in PDF and image formats through encrypted messaging platforms, including Telegram and WhatsApp, several days before the examination. According to the CBI, forensic examination of seized mobile phones, pen drives and other electronic devices recovered digital evidence tracing the movement of the leaked papers across multiple accused.
The agency has reconstructed the alleged chain of circulation, stating that Mangilal Biwal (A-11) received the leaked questions via Telegram from Yash Yadav (A-10). Biwal allegedly handed over his original Class X and XII certificates along with a signed blank cheque to an associate of Yadav as security for the transaction. These documents were later recovered during searches, the chargesheet states.
Investigators further allege that Yash Yadav obtained the leaked papers from Nashik-based accused Shubham Madhukar Khairnar (A-9). Forensic analysis of Yadav's mobile phone reportedly revealed chats with a contact saved as "AP Broker", identified as Khairnar, along with PDF files containing the leaked NEET questions.
According to the CBI, Khairnar procured the leaked papers from Dhananjay Lokhande (A-8) in a deal allegedly worth ₹25 lakh. During interrogation, Khairnar is said to have disclosed details of the financial arrangement.
The investigation further claims that Lokhande received the leaked papers from Manisha Sanjay Waghmare (A-7), who allegedly arranged for physical copies of the question papers to be delivered through intermediaries. During searches at Waghmare's residence, investigators recovered a mobile phone containing a WhatsApp group titled "NEET 2026", which the agency considers significant evidence.
The chargesheet also alleges that Waghmare was in contact with NTA Chemistry expert Prahlad Kulkarni (A-2), who had worked on the Marathi-to-English back translation of the Chemistry paper for NEET-UG 2026. According to the CBI, Waghmare secured leaked Biology and Chemistry questions through students she had introduced to NTA experts Mandhare and Kulkarni.
The agency has also detailed statements of candidates examined during the investigation. According to the chargesheet, one candidate and her father were allegedly offered access to the NEET-UG 2026 question paper for ₹4 lakh, along with coaching support and offline revision classes conducted by one of the NTA subject experts. The CBI said these interactions took place during late 2025 and early 2026 as part of the larger conspiracy.
The agency maintains that forensic examination of electronic devices, recovered documents, chat records and witness statements collectively establishes the alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of official position by public servants and the illegal circulation of confidential examination material before the conduct of NEET-UG 2026.
The CBI has submitted the chargesheet before the Special CBI Court, which will now examine the evidence and decide on taking cognisance of the case.