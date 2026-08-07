NTA experts turned conspirators: CBI charges 13 in multi-state UG 2026 paper leak syndicate

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak was the outcome of a well-organised, multi-state criminal conspiracy in which National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts allegedly leaked confidential examination questions that were routed through a network of coaching operators, brokers and intermediaries to candidates in exchange for large sums of money.

The agency has filed a chargesheet before the Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue, naming 13 accused, including three NTA-appointed subject experts, coaching operators, middlemen and candidates. The accused have been charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

According to the chargesheet, the conspiracy originated with three NTA subject experts—Botany expert Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (A-1), Chemistry expert Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni (A-2) and Physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (A-3)—who allegedly abused their official positions to gain unauthorised access to confidential NEET-UG 2026 question papers before the examination and shared them with members of the syndicate.

The CBI alleges that the leaked papers were then distributed through a structured network involving Tejas Shah (A-4), Shivraj Motegaonkar (A-5), Dr Manoj Shirure (A-6), Manisha Sanjay Waghmare (A-7), Dhananjay Lokhande (A-8), Shubham Madhukar Khairnar (A-9), Yash Yadav (A-10), Mangilal Biwal (A-11), Dinesh Biwal (A-12) and Vikas Biwal (A-13), each of whom allegedly played specific roles in circulating the papers and arranging payments.