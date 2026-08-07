Over 42 lakh calls handled by Tele-MANAS helpline since launch: Centre

NEW DELHI: More than 42 lakh calls have been handled by the Tele-MANAS mental health helpline since its launch, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said that as of July 27, 53 Tele-MANAS Cells had been established across 36 states and Union Territories.

“Tele-MANAS services are available in 20 languages based on language opted by states,” the minister said.

Jadhav said the National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) was launched on October 10, 2022, as the digital arm of the District Mental Health Programme to provide universal access to equitable, accessible, affordable and quality mental healthcare through 24x7 tele-mental health counselling services.

A nationwide toll-free helpline (14416) was introduced under the programme to provide immediate mental health support.

He added that the implementation of Tele-MANAS is regularly reviewed by the Union Health Ministry and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), the apex institute for the National Tele Mental Health Programme.

The minister said the government launched the Tele-MANAS mobile application on World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2024, to expand access to mental health services.

The application provides support for a range of mental health concerns, from promoting well-being to addressing mental disorders. The government has also introduced a video consultation facility under Tele-MANAS, complementing the existing audio-based counselling service.

“The government is continuously strengthening the National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) and Tele-MANAS to improve accessibility, quality and continuity of mental healthcare services across the country,” he added.