Parliament logjam continues as both Houses adjourned over Opposition's demand for Amit Shah's statement

Proceedings in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday as persistent protests by Opposition members over the NEET paper leak issue, alleged police excesses against student protesters and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya continued to disrupt the Monsoon Session.

In the Rajya Sabha, the House was first adjourned till noon shortly after it convened at 11 am as Opposition members, led by the Congress, demanded the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought a statement from him on the July 20 police action against students marching towards Parliament over the NEET paper leak.

When the House reassembled at noon, slogan-shouting resumed, with Opposition members also raising the Ayodhya donation theft issue. Despite repeated appeals from Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, the disruptions continued, forcing the House to be adjourned for the day.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Shah's continued absence from the Upper House during the ongoing session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, said the Home Minister was present in Parliament throughout the day and that ministers attended proceedings based on the business related to their respective ministries.