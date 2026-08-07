Sukhbir Badal meets PM Modi, triggers BJP-SAD re-alliance buzz ahead of 2027 Punjab elections

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, igniting speculation about the possibility of the Punjab based party joining NDA, ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

It may be recalled that Badal had met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini a few days ago leading to his meeting with the PM.

The meeting comes at a time when political activity in Punjab is intensifying. Both the BJP and the SAD have repeatedly maintained that they will contest the Assembly elections independently. Neither party has issued an official statement on the meeting.

Sources close to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal described it as an informal meeting but did not disclose the details of the discussions.

Political observers believe the leaders may have discussed issues related to Punjab, including the law and order situation, recurring paper leak cases, the growing drug menace and other governance challenges.

The meeting also comes as both parties are facing internal challenges. The Punjab BJP has witnessed differences among senior leaders, with former minister Tikshan Sud openly expressing dissatisfaction with the state leadership.

The SAD is also dealing with organisational challenges and factionalism after several senior leaders joined the SAD Punar Surjit faction. Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, led by jailed MP Amritpal Singh, is now being steered by rebel SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who is working to expand the outfit's influence in rural Punjab.

Party sources said the current political situation, including infighting in the Congress, could favour an alliance between the BJP and the SAD ahead of the Assembly elections.