Traffic halted on Kiratpur-Manali highway as rockfall hits Mandi stretch

CHANDIGARH: Traffic on the Kiratpur Manali National Highway was suspended until weather conditions improve after rocks and debris fell onto the road from vulnerable hill slopes following heavy rainfall in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Sources said the heavy monsoon rainfall triggered rockfall from vulnerable hill slopes along the Kiratpur Manali National Highway between Dwada and Thalot.

Rocks and debris continued to fall onto the highway, posing a serious threat to commuters and forcing the authorities to halt traffic. The continuous rainfall has made travel on the highway extremely risky, resulting in long traffic jams on both sides of the affected stretch.

Motorists stranded on the highway have been advised to remain patient and follow the directions of the local administration and police personnel deployed at the site.