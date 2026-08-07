Traffic halted on Kiratpur-Manali highway as rockfall hits Mandi stretch

CHANDIGARH: Traffic on the Kiratpur Manali National Highway was suspended until weather conditions improve after rocks and debris fell onto the road from vulnerable hill slopes following heavy rainfall in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.
Sources said the heavy monsoon rainfall triggered rockfall from vulnerable hill slopes along the Kiratpur Manali National Highway between Dwada and Thalot.
Rocks and debris continued to fall onto the highway, posing a serious threat to commuters and forcing the authorities to halt traffic. The continuous rainfall has made travel on the highway extremely risky, resulting in long traffic jams on both sides of the affected stretch.
Motorists stranded on the highway have been advised to remain patient and follow the directions of the local administration and police personnel deployed at the site.
Meanwhile, the local administration has urged tourists and residents to avoid unnecessary travel on the Kiratpur Manali National Highway during the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall.
Visitors planning to travel to Kullu, Manali or other destinations have been advised to check weather and road conditions before starting their journey, as further rainfall could trigger additional landslides and rockfall.
Road users have also been advised to avoid stopping near vulnerable slopes, follow official advisories, and cooperate with the authorities until normal traffic movement is restored.
The local administration is closely monitoring the situation and has appealed to people to exercise caution while travelling in hilly areas.
Officials said restoration work will begin as soon as weather conditions permit, while emergency teams remain on alert to respond to any further incidents caused by the ongoing monsoon rains.
Around 66 roads remained blocked due to landslides across Mandi district following falling debris and damage caused by incessant rain.
Road restoration teams have been deployed to clear debris and reopen the affected routes, but persistent rainfall continues to hamper restoration work.