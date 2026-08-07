Uttarakhand Cabinet clears High Court land transfer, Ganga Expressway extension

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday approved the transfer of about 40 hectares of forest land at Lamachaur in Haldwani for a new High Court complex and cleared the proposed extension of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar.

Briefing reporters after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Director General of Information and Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Banshidhar Tiwari said the Cabinet took several decisions related to infrastructure, labour welfare, education, sports, tourism, drinking water and rural development.

The Cabinet approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to extend the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar. The project is expected to improve connectivity and boost religious tourism.

For the new High Court campus, the government will transfer the required land from a 73-hectare forest parcel at Lamachaur. The project is expected to strengthen judicial infrastructure in the Kumaon region.

The Cabinet approved the Uttarakhand Code on Wages Rules, 2026, under the Code on Wages, 2019. The rules provide for minimum wages, double payment for overtime, salary disbursal by the seventh of every month, digital payments and equal remuneration for women and men doing the same work.