Uttarakhand Cabinet clears High Court land transfer, Ganga Expressway extension

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday approved the transfer of about 40 hectares of forest land at Lamachaur in Haldwani for a new High Court complex and cleared the proposed extension of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar.
Briefing reporters after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Director General of Information and Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Banshidhar Tiwari said the Cabinet took several decisions related to infrastructure, labour welfare, education, sports, tourism, drinking water and rural development.
The Cabinet approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to extend the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar. The project is expected to improve connectivity and boost religious tourism.
For the new High Court campus, the government will transfer the required land from a 73-hectare forest parcel at Lamachaur. The project is expected to strengthen judicial infrastructure in the Kumaon region.
The Cabinet approved the Uttarakhand Code on Wages Rules, 2026, under the Code on Wages, 2019. The rules provide for minimum wages, double payment for overtime, salary disbursal by the seventh of every month, digital payments and equal remuneration for women and men doing the same work.
A new framework for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe hostels was also approved to improve accommodation, meals and academic support.
The Cabinet revised the composition of the high-powered eco-tourism committee to improve coordination on conservation, medicinal herbs, waste management and community participation. It also approved an ordinance to amend the Uttarakhand Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, in line with changes made by the Centre.
The government sanctioned 122 regular posts for the State Sports University at Gaulapar in Haldwani, along with technical and support staff to be hired through outsourcing.
The Cabinet also expanded the state's cattle rearing scheme to include general-category livestock farmers and allow beneficiaries to purchase buffaloes as well as cows. The unit cost has been increased from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries will receive a 90 per cent subsidy, while general-category beneficiaries will get up to 60 per cent. Around 2,128 farmers are expected to benefit in the first year.
“This will support the rural economy, self-employment and efforts to check migration,” the government said.
The Cabinet also approved the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation Service (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, under which recruitment to scaler posts will include a 100-mark written examination.