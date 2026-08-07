Uttarakhand rescue centres overflow as human-wildlife conflict intensifies

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's wildlife rescue centres are running out of space for leopards, tigers and other wild animals captured after attacks on people, creating a major challenge for the Forest Department as human-wildlife conflict intensifies across the state.
All four major rescue facilities are full or housing animals beyond their sanctioned capacity, senior forest officials said. The shortage is making it difficult to capture animals identified as dangerous or linked to fatal attacks.
The problem is most severe in Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Almora, Bageshwar and Nainital districts, where frequent leopard sightings and attacks have affected daily life. In many villages, residents avoid going out after dusk, while farming, children's travel to school and movement between settlements have been disrupted.
“Leopards are frequently sighted in our area, creating a constant atmosphere of fear,” said Vipul Bharatwal, a resident of Dandi village in Tehri district.
Savita Devi, a resident of Gwaldam in Chamoli district, said wild animals were increasingly entering residential areas. “There is widespread fear as well as growing anger among residents,” she said.
The state has four major rescue facilities — Chidiyapur Rescue Centre in Haridwar, Ranibagh Rescue Centre in Nainital, Dhela Rescue Centre in the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the mini zoo in Almora.
According to Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Vivek Pandey, Chidiyapur, which has a sanctioned capacity of 15 leopards, is currently housing around 25. Ranibagh has 15 leopards and three tigers, while Dhela houses 14 tigers and 16 leopards. The Almora mini zoo has reached its capacity with 10 leopards.
Forest Department data shows that capture orders were issued for 106 dangerous wild animals between January 1, 2025, and July 31, 2026. With more demands coming from conflict-hit villages, officials are under pressure to expand existing rescue centres or establish new ones.
Concerns over overcrowding grew after a leopard captured in Pauri recently died inside its cage. Experts said housing animals beyond capacity could affect their health, treatment and behavioural management.
Speaking to TNIE, Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said the government was working to create additional space. “Rescue centres have been proposed in 10 forest divisions across different districts. Once established, they are expected to bring the situation under control to a considerable extent,” he said.
Wildlife expert and former deputy director Ranganath Pandey, however, said capturing or eliminating animals declared man-eaters was not a long-term solution.
“The greatest challenge is the growing leopard population and its increasing proximity to settlements,” Pandey said. “Reducing conflict requires scientific management, habitat conservation and adequate carrying capacity.”