Uttarakhand rescue centres overflow as human-wildlife conflict intensifies

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's wildlife rescue centres are running out of space for leopards, tigers and other wild animals captured after attacks on people, creating a major challenge for the Forest Department as human-wildlife conflict intensifies across the state.

All four major rescue facilities are full or housing animals beyond their sanctioned capacity, senior forest officials said. The shortage is making it difficult to capture animals identified as dangerous or linked to fatal attacks.

The problem is most severe in Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Almora, Bageshwar and Nainital districts, where frequent leopard sightings and attacks have affected daily life. In many villages, residents avoid going out after dusk, while farming, children's travel to school and movement between settlements have been disrupted.

“Leopards are frequently sighted in our area, creating a constant atmosphere of fear,” said Vipul Bharatwal, a resident of Dandi village in Tehri district.

Savita Devi, a resident of Gwaldam in Chamoli district, said wild animals were increasingly entering residential areas. “There is widespread fear as well as growing anger among residents,” she said.