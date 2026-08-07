Uttarakhand to set up geological observatory in Jyotirmath to study land subsidence

DEHRADUN: Three years after persistent land subsidence in Jyotirmath, formerly known as Joshimath, the Uttarakhand government has decided to set up a geological observatory on a trial basis to study the underground processes causing instability in the Himalayan town.

The observatory will continuously monitor seismic activity, ground movement, groundwater behaviour and slope stability in Jyotirmath and adjoining areas of Chamoli district. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

Officials said the project aims to generate scientific data to better understand the causes of land subsidence and landslides. The observatory will primarily monitor seismic activity while also studying its possible links with ground sinking.

Jyotirmath has long been considered highly vulnerable. The crisis intensified in early 2023 when widespread cracks appeared in houses and roads, forcing several families to leave their homes.

Experts say an effective mitigation plan cannot be prepared without understanding the role of seismic activity, groundwater movement and slope composition in the continuing subsidence.