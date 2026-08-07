Uttarakhand to set up geological observatory in Jyotirmath to study land subsidence

DEHRADUN: Three years after persistent land subsidence in Jyotirmath, formerly known as Joshimath, the Uttarakhand government has decided to set up a geological observatory on a trial basis to study the underground processes causing instability in the Himalayan town.
The observatory will continuously monitor seismic activity, ground movement, groundwater behaviour and slope stability in Jyotirmath and adjoining areas of Chamoli district. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.
Officials said the project aims to generate scientific data to better understand the causes of land subsidence and landslides. The observatory will primarily monitor seismic activity while also studying its possible links with ground sinking.
Jyotirmath has long been considered highly vulnerable. The crisis intensified in early 2023 when widespread cracks appeared in houses and roads, forcing several families to leave their homes.
Experts say an effective mitigation plan cannot be prepared without understanding the role of seismic activity, groundwater movement and slope composition in the continuing subsidence.
The project will involve the Geological Survey of India, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Pune, Central Building Research Institute and IIT Roorkee.
“Equipment will initially be installed on a trial basis, and the observatory’s scope will be expanded after assessing the data received,” Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said.
He said the instruments would record minor and major seismic tremors, the speed and direction of land subsidence, groundwater movement and changes in slope stability.
“A comprehensive report will be prepared from the observatory’s findings. It will become a key foundation for framing a long-term strategy to protect Jyotirmath,” he added.
The Disaster Management Department will allot land for the facility, which will carry out long-term monitoring of geological changes in the vulnerable area.
“The observatory is primarily intended for earthquake studies, but landslide monitoring is also being incorporated. The equipment will help identify geological movement, particularly processes associated with earthquakes," Suman said.
Officials said the findings would help guide future construction, infrastructure planning and disaster mitigation measures in the fragile Himalayan town.