BJP got national party status after winning just two Lok Sabha seats in 1984: Book

NEW DELHI: The BJP, founded in 1980, secured recognition as a national political party after the 1984 Lok Sabha elections despite winning only two seats, according to 75 Years of Indian Democracy: The Indian Election Story in Facts & Figures (1950–2025), a book documenting India’s electoral history.

Released by the Deputy Chairman on July 16, the book, published by Indiastat Publications, traces the constitutional, institutional and political evolution of India’s electoral system since 1950, including elections, delimitation exercises and the changing status of political parties.

The book says the Indian National Congress is the only party to have retained national party status continuously since the first general elections in 1952. The Communist Party of India (CPI), which also had national party status from 1952, lost the recognition after the 2024 general elections.

The BJP’s predecessor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, held national party status until the 1971 elections. The Jana Sangh later merged with the Janata Party, formed during the movement against the Emergency imposed in 1975. In 1980, the Jana Sangh faction led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani broke away to form the BJP, which regained national party status after meeting the Election Commission’s recognition criteria in subsequent parliamentary and assembly elections.

The book lists the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the National People’s Party (NPP) among the newest national parties, saying they received national recognition after the 2024 general elections.

A party can qualify for national party recognition by securing at least 6 per cent of valid votes in four or more states and winning at least four Lok Sabha seats. It can also qualify by winning at least 2 per cent of Lok Sabha seats, currently 11, with elected members from at least three states, or by being recognised as a state party in four or more states.