Chhattisgarh HC quashes divorce, says no proof of mental cruelty over dark complexion or career

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court has set aside a Family Court decree dissolving a marriage after finding that the husband failed to prove his allegations that his wife taunted him over his dark complexion, private sector job and professional status.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Parth Prateem Sahu and Justice Sachin Singh Rajput ruled that the husband’s claims were "concocted" and failed to meet the legal standards required to establish mental cruelty or desertion under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

The couple married on February 21, 2019, in Bilaspur. Shortly after the wedding, marital discord surfaced. The husband filed for divorce under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act, alleging mental cruelty and desertion.

Central to his petition was the claim that his wife, a government nurse, considered him incompatible with her professional status.

He alleged that she frequently quarrelled with him and his family, refused to cohabit with him, taunted him for having a dark complexion and working in a private firm, and abandoned the matrimonial home on January 7, 2020, without cause. He further accused her of threatening to file false dowry cases.

The Family Court at Bilaspur accepted the husband’s claims on December 12, 2023, and granted a decree of divorce.

The wife subsequently appealed against the verdict in the High Court, contending that she was always willing to reside with her husband and fulfil her matrimonial obligations.