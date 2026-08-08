'Don't behave like Delhi police': Dipke seeks removal of 'rude' cop from security duty at his home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke confronted a police sub-inspector (PSI) deployed as part of the security detail at his home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly preventing people from meeting him and sought his removal from duty there.

He accused the officer of being "rude" to visitors and trying to restrict and monitor people entering his residence in the Waluj MIDC area of the central Maharashtra city.

Dipke, who was provided security following threats and to manage the crowd at his home, also alleged that state CID personnel in plainclothes were roaming near his residence and then reporting in a social media group named 'Hit Spray'.

A couple of videos showing the CJP founder speaking to a senior police official over the phone and a PSI at his residence went viral on social media platforms on Friday.

During the conversations, Dipke is heard reprimanding the PSI and also seeking his removal from the security staff deployed at his home.

''What is the problem in allowing people to come into my home when I am asking them to come in? Why are you behaving like the Delhi police? No problem has occurred till today. I am seeing you for the first time. You (police) will not tell me whom I should meet and whom I should not meet," Dipke is heard telling the PSI, who is in civil dress, in one of the videos.

''You please go out, I don't want you in my house,'' the 30-year-old activist told the PSI, whom he identified only as Suresh.