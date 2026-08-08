FIR against two, including Chhattisgarh Christian Forum president, over derogatory remarks on Hindu deities

RAIPUR: The Civil Lines Police Station in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two individuals for allegedly making objectionable and derogatory social media posts about Hindu deities and religious customs.

The legal action was initiated following a written complaint submitted by Amit Chimnani, BJP state spokesperson, along with party members and some local residents.

According to the FIR, the primary accused, Hansraj Goyal, allegedly posted controversial remarks on his Facebook profile questioning Hindu sacred beliefs and naming multiple deities, including Lord Shiva, Ram, Krishna, Vishnu, Hanuman, Indra, Brahma and Ganesh.

The situation deteriorated further when another user, Arun Pannalal, president of the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum, posted an allegedly offensive comment on the thread regarding religious traditions.

In his complaint, Chimnani stated that the comments deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindu followers and Sanatanis.

He alleged that the posts were made intentionally to spread hatred, create enmity among different communities and disturb peace and order across the state.

Following the complaint, sub inspector Chitrakha Sahu registered the case. The accused have been booked under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between classes), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 353(2) (statements conducive to public mischief and hatred) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.