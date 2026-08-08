From jungle to runway: Former women naxals make a bold fashion statement in Chhattisgarh



Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai interacted with the former Maoist women during the event, praising their courage and extending his warmest wishes for their bright futures. Notably, for nearly all the participants, this event marked their very first visit to Raipur.



Behind this seamless runway appearance was an intensive week-long training and grooming program organised in Raipur. A professional trainer, from Mumbai mentored these participants.



"They came from deeply affected conflict zones with a lot of hesitation and nervousness. But through constant grooming, practice, body language training, and encouragement, their confidence soared. On the final day, the poise and confidence with which they shared the stage with professional models was a glowing testimony to their transformation,” the trainers affirmed.



One of the participants Madvi Malle said, ”I was very nervous on the first day. Regular practice brought out my self-assurance. It felt wonderful walking the ramp.” Another former Maoist Punem Deve felt she never imagined walking on a ramp before so many spectators in her life. “The respect I received here inspired me to keep moving forward,” she exclaimed.