Home Minister must speak on police excesses, PM on 'chanda chori' issue: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday said Parliament has not functioned for 15 consecutive days because Home Minister Amit Shah lacks the courage to face MPs and answer queries on police 'brutality' against students and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken on the 'chanda chori' issue.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the "boastful duo full of bluff and bluster" has now been exposed as "cowardly".

"Parliament has not functioned normally for 15 consecutive days for one and only one reason: The Union Home Minister has refused to come to both Houses and give a statement on police brutalities on protesting youth and students, especially on July 20," Ramesh said in his post.

On July 20, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament had turned violent with clashes erupting between police and students.

The Congress leader said Shah comes to his chamber and sits for long hours but lacks the courage to face MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to answer questions about the Delhi Police's actions against students protesting the NEET paper leak in the national capital last month.

These actions are directly under his charge and control, he said.

"His continued absence is unprecedented," the he noted.