Honour killing: 52-year-old arrested for drowning pregnant teen daughter in Agra’s Chambal river

NEW DELHI: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 52-year-old man was arrested, along with his relative, for allegedly killing his unmarried 18-year-old pregnant daughter by drowning her in Agra’s Chambal river, police said on Friday.

The Tigri police station got a PCR call on July 31 mentioning the murder of a girl allegedly by her father.

According to the sources, the accused, along with a relative, reportedly took the girl to Agra on the pretext of getting her medical treatment and drowned her in the Chambal river near Basoni.

The man told his neighbours that his daughter died in Agra, where the last rites were also performed, the sources stated.

A neighbour grew suspicious and called up the PCR to inform police, following which police started an investigation suspecting murder. Initially, the father tried to mislead police, but he broke down during questioning.

During the probe, it came to light that the father was terrified of social stigma; hence, he conspired with a relative to get rid of her.

According to the sources, on July 28, both accused took the girl to Agra. After staying overnight at a relative’s house, they took her the next day to the banks of the Chambal, where they allegedly drowned her.

“Investigation has revealed that the accused father, fearing social stigma, conspired with his relative and took her to the bank of the Chambal River near Basoni, Agra, in UP, where she was intentionally drowned,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said. Both the accused have been arrested, and further investigation is in progress. Efforts are on to trace the body.